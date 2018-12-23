LASG justifies scarcity of Lake rice, floods market with fresh stocks

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Following residents’ complaint over scarcity of LAKE rice, Lagos State Government has explained that the cause of scarcity of the product was the fact that it was often subjected to different quality analysis assessment before being released to the market for consumption.

The government also stated that its accredited stores have been stocked with the products, urging residents to visit and buy for the yuletide season.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau, who stated this in his office, yesterday, noted that Lake rice was of good quality because it was often subjected to several test before its distribution to markets.

“The major difference between Lake rice and imported rice is that the imported one has a minimum storage life span of five to six years, but Lake rice is fresh and wholesome,” he said.

Suarau noted that the price of the rice had not changed from N12,000, N6,000 and N2,500 for 50kg, 25kg and 10kg respectively, adding that the government would continue to maintain the price of the product to make it affordable to residents.

The commissioner stated that the product was now available to meet growing demands of residents, especially during the yuletide.

According to him, residents can get the product from Agricultural Development Authority, ADA, Oko Oba, Agege; Lagos Television, LTV, Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja and other designated centres and accredited distributors across the state.

Suarau said: “The ultimate goal of the state government on production and marketing of Lake rice is to stop importation of rice and ensure that only locally produced rice is consumed by residents.”

He noted that the need to ensure that Lake rice circulated into the nooks and crannies of the state was key in the state government’s drive to attain food sufficiency and security.