Land Transport: We’ll connect FCT, 36 states to rail lines – Amaechi

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—THE Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the Federal Government would soon connect the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and the 36 states to rail lines.

Remaining 4 abducted Osun college workers regain freedom

Amaechi said this yesterday in Abuja at an interface with the House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport.

He said the ministry’s drive to connect major cities in Nigeria through functional railway lines is part of the federal government’s roadmap enunciated in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plans (ERGP) 2018-2020.

He said: “We are looking at the coastal rail lines contract awarded by the government of Jonathan that includes Lagos to Ijebu, Ijebu-Ore-Benin, Benin to Agbor-Asaba and back to Benin. It will link Sapele-Warri-Yenogoa-Onne Port.”

He told the committee members that work had also commenced at Idu- Kaduna rail line for a standard gauge. He also said by the end of January 2019 the work on Iju- Lagos rail line would have been completed.

The Transport Minister told the lawmakers that work had started in earnest “at Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line and Owerri-Port Harcourt.’’

Other parts of the federation where he said work is ongoing include Damaturu-Maiduguri rail line, Makurdi-Enugu rail line, Jos-Bauchi, Gombe rail line, and Itakpe-Ilorin rail line among others.

At the hearing, one of the agencies under the ministry-the Railway Property Management Company Limited (a subsidiary of the Nigeria Railway Corporation NRC) further told the Committee that the NRC has the largest landed property in Nigeria.