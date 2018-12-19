LAIF Awards: X3M Ideas emerges among most valuable agencies

By Princewill Ekwujuru

X3M Ideas has once again emerged one of the most valuable creative agencies in Nigeria.

At the 13th edition of the 2018 Lagos Advertising and Idea Festival, LAIF held in Lagos, X3M Ideas won gold for two telecoms companies. It’s 9Mobile’s Interview and work for new client Glo Spoken Words, each won a gold in the telecoms category while in the Radio Craft segment, Spoken Words (Glo); Peak’s Always and Lacasera’s Moon (Eid Mubarak) also won gold in the Digital Craft.

The agency’s work for DSTV’s Easter hunt and Lacasera’s Moon/Eid Mubarak each got a Press Silver while Peak’s Island and Peak’s Generation, got silver each in the film category. Glo’s The Chase, Peak’s Heritage and X3M Ideas’ social service initiative, Depression, contributed a silver each to the chest.

In the Bronze zone, X3M Ideas’ winning works include Glo – Experience the Legendary Game.

Speaking on the agency’s feat, Chief Executive Officer of X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko, said one of the things that delights him is the consistency of his team and “fresh breath of life we have brought to bear on the Nigerian advertising industry and our clients’ businesses.

“I am really proud of the team, since we started participating in LAIF in 2013, we have consistently been in the top three or four bracket. This year is not an exception, we came 3rd in the awards that is becoming more competitive by the day. We’re really proud, and feel so proud of the clients we work with, for giving us opportunity to push for something new,” he said.