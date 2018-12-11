Lagosians upbeat with free WiFi from Sanwo-Olu

Lagosians, at various locations, are having swell time as they surf the internet for free, courtesy of the free WiFi deployed at selected areas by Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the upcoming general elections.

It is gathered that the Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO) deployed this service on to further empower Lagosians to pursue their varied interests.

The importance of data at work or at play cannot be over-emphasised, and this decision to provide free WiFi by theAPC gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State will assist the people of Lagos State live their full potentials. This service is already up in some locations and is expected to expand its coverage to more areas of the state.

Some of the locations the service is up include Ikeja (by Ikeja City Mall), Iyana Ipaja (By Araromi Bus stop), Mushin, By Challenge Bus Stop, Festac Town by 402 Road, Surulere by Leisure Mall in Adeniran Ogunsanya.

Femi Olalekan, a student of the Yaba College of Education, was all praises for the governorship candidate for his thoughtfulness and magnanimity. He said that Mr Sanwo-Olu has shown that his tenure as the governor of the state, if elected, would be exciting and full of pleasant surprises.

“By this singular gesture, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given Lagosians a sneak preview of what his tenure as the governor of Lagos State would be, if elected. It would a be filled with pleasant surprises for us in the state. We praise God and thank him for this gift,” he said.

Like Femi, Chioma Onwuka, a student of the University of Lagos, also got same alert from her phone and she connected to the free data offering by Mr Sanwo-Olu.

“I quickly turned on my iPad for the required updated, an action I have been trying to complete for days but the system kept telling me I needed a WiFi connection. You could imagine the smile on my face as I received the recent iPad updates. I can’t show the depth of my gratitude to Mr Sanwo-Olu for this,” she concluded.”