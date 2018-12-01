Lagosians celebrate commencement of festive season

Some Lagosians on Saturday gathered in their numbers at “Meet December” in celebrations to usher in the commencement of the festive season.

The revellers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the event was a good way to start the last month of the year after working hard in the previous months.

Precious Ogunjobi, a student, said that December was the peak of activities in Lagos and it would be good to experience all the fun the month had in store.

“When I was little, I always look forward to December because as soon as the month starts, you can feel Christmas in the air.

“It’s the period when organizations and schools have their annual parties and award nights,” she said.

Edward Obi, an investment banker said that all work and no play made him a dull employee, thus his reason for attending fun events.

“This is my favorite time of the year.

“I get to think about how far I’ve come and how I can become better.

“I think it’s necessary for people to get away from the stress of work and unwind during this period.

“Most organizations are also going to close the market soon and end the year so they can start 2019 on a fresh note,” he said.

Similarly, a social media entrepreneur, Pelumi Adenegan, said that he was excited about December because of the line up of events that came with the month.

“I’m even more excited about the carols and public holidays.

“It’s also a time to reflect on how I performed at work this year and make better plans for the future,” he told NAN.

However, Adebola Ahmed, an engineer, said December was a month to be grateful to God for protection throughout the year.

“It should not just be all about hanging out and partying.

“It should be a period of reaching out to the needy, changing lives, encouraging the depressed and putting smiles on faces.

“It’s a privilege to be alive till now,” he said.

NAN reports that since Christmas is around the corner, churches, schools and other individuals will start organizing Christmas carols and outreach programmes to bring the young and old together.(NAN)