Lagos SWAN congratulates new NOC Spokesman, others

Lagos Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) on Sunday congratulated one of its Executive Committee members, Phemmy Adetula, on his election as Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).



The Lagos SWAN chairman, Debo Oshundun, in his congratulatory message, described the feat as a collective victory for the entire Lagos SWAN family.

Adetula was elected at the recently concluded NOC election in Yola, Adamawa.

Oshundun said that Adetula’s victory in the keenly contested seat of NOC PRO was a triumph for Lagos SWAN.

“Adetula’s victory at the NOC elections is our victory in Lagos SWAN and we congratulate him as he assumes this new office.

“We know his qualities as a journalist and we are sure he will bring to bear his expertise and make the Nigeria Olympic Committee great again.

“As Lagos SWAN, we will provide all the necessary support needed to make Adetula’s tenure a success,” Oshundun said.

Adetula got 14 votes to defeat former NOC PRO, Tony Nezianya (13) and Patrick Ibeh (8).

He takes over from the Editor of Sporting Vanguard, Tony Ubani.

The election also produced other executive members with Habu Gumel returned unopposed as president.

Other elected officials included Solomon Ogba (1st vice president), Francis Orbih (2nd vice president) and Ishaku Tikon (3rd vice president).

Former Secretary General Banji Oladapo defeated the incumbent, Tunde Popoola with 22 votes to 12.‎

Mohammed Abdullahi was voted as Deputy Secretary General, while Bappa Aliyu returned as Treasurer. (NAN)