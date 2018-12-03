Lagos Police arrest 4 market officials for breaking, entry

By Victor Arjiromanus

The Police in Lagos, weekend, arrested four officials of the Cosmetic and Hairdressers Association, Irepodun Market, Ikotun, for breaking and entry, an acts capable of breaching peace in the market.

Police sources said their arrest followed a strongly-worded complaint made to the State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, by the Chairman of the association, Mr. Anayo Okolie, alleging that the criminal and nefarious activities of the officials is threatening peace in the market and may lead to bloodbath as traders have sworn to resist their intimidation and harassment in the market.

According to the Chairman, “they (officials) created fear in the market and the officials engage in breaking into traders’ shops illegally and even threatening to deal with anybody that raises alarm.

“Several attempts made to call them to order by the executives failed as they continued to violate multiple sections of the market’s constitution and rules.

“They always intimidate traders with names of commissioners of police serving and retired, boasting that nothing will happen to them.”

Vanguard learned that based on the petition, the Commissioner of Police ordered that a full scale investigation be carried out, leading to the arrest of four of the suspects.

At press time, the suspects were still being interrogated at the Special Intelligence Bureau, SIB, Unit of the command at the headquarters, Ikeja.

Contacted for comments, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, simply said that SIB unit is still investigating the case.