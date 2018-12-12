Lagos not in bondage, Yayi tells Agbaje

Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Solomon Yayi Adeola, has dismissed report credited to Lagos State governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, that the state is in bondage.

Reacting to Agbaje’s position that he is set to free Lagos from bondage and godfatherism, Adeola said: “The records are there that the PDP-led administrations have done everything to undermine Lagos State.

“We had the debilitating and illegal withholding of local government allocations for several months, the deliberate and wicked abandonment of Federal Government infrastruc-tures located in Lagos State causing untold hardship for Lagosians and the blocking of any kind of assistance to Lagos State in view of its status as a former Federal Capital Territory and economic nerve centre of the nation.”

Adeola said freedom under successive progressive administra-tions has ensured that Lagos State is second to no other state in Nigeria.