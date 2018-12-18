Lagos/Ibadan Expressway: FRSC collaborates with Julius Berger Nigeria to ease gridlocks during Yuletide

The Ogun Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it was collaborating with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, to ease the gridlocks on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway during the Yuletide.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

According to him, a brief ceremony was held to remove the barriers earlier erected for the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Oremeji/Asese, up to Mowe.

“This is to enable traffic flow unhindered during this year’s Yelutide special patrol operations and alleviate the pains and discomfort that many motorists will experience on the axis during the period.” he said.

Oladele said the team of FRSC personnel, together with the Federal Controller of Works and the Julius Berger Project Manager all collaborated in removing the barriers.

The sector commander, however, advised motorists to note that despite the removal of the diversions, the entire area still remained a construction zone and, therefore, urged motorists to restrict themselves within the 50km/hour maximum speed limit and the prohibition on overtaking in the construction zones.

He warned that any defaulter apprehended risks prosecution, including the confiscation of their vehicles until after the Yelutide in January. (NAN)