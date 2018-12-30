Lagos House of Reps member, Abayomi Ayeola dies

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State has described the death of Mr. Abayomi Ayeola, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency of the state as a “great loss” to the party and the state at a period like this.

Ayeola, who had won the primary election for the third term under the platform of APC, to contest in the 2019 general elections, reportedly died at St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos, Sunday, afternoon after a brief illness.

According to party source, Ayeola who was until his death, the leader of the Lagos State caucus in the House of Representatives, was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of the day after he suddenly developed health complications but could and was later certified dead.

Confirming the sudden death, Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, expressed sincere condolences to the family, saying, the party ” has lost a loyal, committed, humble party member.

“His election to represent his people for the third term without any rancour is an indication of his popularity among the people that he was so loved and a respected party member.

“It is unfortunate that his death occurred at a time like this when we are already in campaign period for the 2019 general elections.

“Our hearts are with the family, may the Lord grant the repose eternal life and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Ayeola will be greatly missed.

“The party and the family will give further announcements on burial arrangement.”