Lagos Assembly moves to motivate staff with new Law

The Lagos State House of Assembly says the review of the Law of the State House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM) will promote self-accounting and motivate Assembly staff for better service.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said this at a Public Hearing on “A Bill for A Law To Amend the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission Law” on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the public hearing was organised by the House Committee on Establishment, Training, Pensions and Public Service, headed by Mrs Mojisola Meranda-Lawal (Apapa I).

According to the speaker, self accounting for the judiciary and the legislature is in vogue nationwide, hence the need for the amendment of the LAHASCOM Law.

“So, we feel that the civil servants that are working in the assembly must be energised and they must be ready to do all of these.

“Secondly, those working with us must be encouraged and motivated.

“We have about 400 staff and only one person can be the Permanent Secretary/Clerk and there are people on level 17 that have been working for about five or ten years.

“How do you expect them to grow.

“We must do it as some states have done it. With this, we will have motivated work force in the Lagos State House of Assembly, and we will pay the approved salaries,” Obasa, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, said.

Obasa added that self-accounting and independence of the legislature was key in all the amendment.

He said that with the amendment, the workers didn’t need to go to the executive arm for promotion and other needs.

Speaking, Merande-Lawal, said that the amendment had become very imperative because of overlapping and the need to ensure workers were more responsible in their disciplines.

She said: “It is very Germaine. Everything will not be together. All the directorates will be separated and let people know what you do.

“It is about self accounting and the idea of people moving from one arm of government to the other will not arise.

“Once people are comfortable where they are, they will not want to move. We spend a lot of money on training, so we need to encourage them to remain here and enjoy what others are enjoying,” she said.

NAN reports that in the amendment, there shall be for the House, eight Deputy Clerks.

They include Deputy Clerk (Legislative Matters), Deputy Clerk (Legislative Drafting and Legal Services), Deputy Clerk (Publications) and Deputy Clerk (Administration and Human Resources).

Others are Deputy Clerk (Finance and Accounts), Deputy Clerk (Public Affairs), Deputy Clerk (Budget, Planning and Research Directorates) and Deputy Clerk (Works Directorate).

According to the amendment, the Deputy Clerks shall generally perform duties as may be assigned to them by the Clerk of the House.

Also, the Deputy Clerks shall be of the same status and rank as a Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service and shall enjoy all the rights and privileges of a Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service.

It also provides that the Commission shall comprise of a Chairman and four (4) other members who shall in the opinion of the Speaker be persons of unquestionable integrity and shall represent each of the five (5) Divisions of the state.

“The Speaker of the House shall, after consultation with the Principal Officers of the House, send the proposed names of the Chairman and the other four (4) qualified members of the Commission to the Governor for appointment,” the amendment read.

“There shall be for the Commission a Secretary not below the rank of a Director on Grade Level 17 in the State Legislative Service, and shall on appointment enjoy all rights and privileges of a Permanent Secretary,” the amendment read in part. (NAN)