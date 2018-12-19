Lagos 2019: If you want freedom, learn vulcanising, Tinubu mocks Agbaje

…Ex-gov has lost touch with reality — Agbaje

By Dapo Akinrefon, with agency report

LAGOS—NATIONAL Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has lampooned the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Jimi Agbaje who is advocating freedom for Lagos State.

Agbaje had said he will free the state from Alphabeta Consulting, a company which he claims receives a percentage of every dime Lagos earns in taxes and revenues.

The former Lagos governor reacted to the comment, on Monday, at the APC stakeholders’ meeting in Ikeja.

Tinubu said: “Those who said they wanted freedom should go and learn tailoring and vulcanising and we will do freedom for them later. They do not have the people.

“He was in the contest for the first and second times. He is in the contest for the third time. He will fail again.”

Tinubu said Lagos must deliver at least three million votes for the APC during the 2019 polls.

He said: “Here in Lagos, we must maintain a strong outing for APC, a party of progress, development and economy. We must differentiate between a developmental economy and a container economy. We will not accept to get Nigeria corrupt again. “We suffered 16 years of their failure and fake promises. We have made progress in Lagos We have become the fifth largest economy in Africa. We have six million votes in Lagos.”

Let my people go, Agbaje replies Tinubu

Reacting to Tinubu’s mockery, Mr Agbaje said the APC leader has lost touch with reality.

Agbaje, in a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Felix Oboagwina said: “Apparently, the APC leader has lost touch with reality.

“Otherwise he would know that like the children of Israel, Lagosians are groaning under the taskmaster that Tinubu and his cronies have turned themselves into in this state that should rate as Nigeria’s foremost.”

Recalling that the biblical Pharaoh had finally conceded liberty to the Israelites only after several vicious plagues, Agbaje said, Lagosians would be liberated after the people delivered an electoral disgrace to APC in 2019.

Agbaje said: “We identify with our vulcanisers, tailors and all craftsmen who have the joy of duly-earned freedom after their apprenticeship. But it is apparent that, unlike them, those who have gotten used to filthy lucre and the dividends of corruption cannot savour the joy that comes with the legitimate sweat and labour of hardworking artisans.”