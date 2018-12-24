Lagos 2019 Guber Race : Sanwo-Olu visits Jakande, secures his blessings

The first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, has blessed the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praying for his success in the general elections.



During a private visit to Jakande’s house in Ilupeju yesterday, Sanwo-Olu received the blessing of the 89-year-old former governor to contest for the Lagos top seat.

Describing the octogenarian as his father and political mentor, Sanwo-Olu said the visit was to seek the blessing of Jakande and intimate him of the strides taken so far in his efforts to govern the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: “As the first executive governor of Lagos, Baba Jakande is well-respected and he is someone all of us look up to for political direction. He is an arrowhead of progressive politics and constitutional democracy. Coming to greet him in this festive period is appropriate. But, I am also using the opportunity of this visit to draw on his experience and seek his blessing, as a leader, in my intention to govern our dear state.”

Jakande informed Sanwo-Olu that he had read his professional profile and achievements, which, the former governor said, stood the APC candidate out as the best person to lead the state.

Jakande blessed Sanwo-Olu’s candidacy and prayed for his success in the election. He also advised the APC candidate not to let the people down if elected, saying welfare of the people must be the priority of his government.