Lafarge Africa Wins BIG at the 2018 SERAs CSR Africa Awards

…Emerges Best Company for Clean & Affordable Energy, Education, among others

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading construction solutions company in Nigeria has emerged Best Company for Clean & Affordable Energy and Best Company for Education, at the 12th edition of The SERAs CSR AfricaAwardsSocial Enterprise Report Awards (SERAs), in recognition of its unflinching and consistent commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainable development.

The building materials giant was also awarded first Runner Up for the grand prize of the night, the CSR Africa Award 2018 and first Runner up for Sustainability Practitioner of the Yearto TemitopeOguntokun, Head Sustainability & Corporate Brand for Lafarge Africa Plc.

Lafarge Africa was nominated in seven categories overall(Best Company in Eradication of Poverty, Best Company in Education, Best Company in Affordable and Clean Energy, Best Company in Climate Action, Best Company in Supply Chain Management, Best Company in Stakeholder’s Engagement&CSR/Sustainability Practitioner of the Year), and had one of the highest number of awards among corporate organizations present at the event which held on Saturday, December 1st 2018 at the MUSON Center in Lagos.

While receiving the awards on behalf of Lafarge Africa Plc, the Communication and Public Affairs Director, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem emphasized that social impact is entrenched in Lafarge Africa’s sustainable development strategy and the company’s 2030 Plan, which is its roadmap to continue to make positive contributions to society.

“This is not about philanthropy; it is about defining our role towards the society while at the same time creating value for our shareholders, customers, employees, communities and the society at large. Adding value to our stakeholders and the lives of Nigerians, especially in communities where we operate, remains a focal point for Lafarge Africa”, she remarked.

Mrs. Ambrose-Medebem assured corporate Africa that the awards will spur Lafarge Africa to remain committed to sustainable social investments across the country, particularly in the areas of provision of Shelter/Infrastructure, Youth/Economic empowerment, Education, Health, Safety and Environment.

In 2017, the company invested heavily in several social investment programs and initiatives across the country, directly impacting more than 450,000 beneficiaries across its host communities and Nigeria in general.

Since 2014, Lafarge Africa has been complementing the Nigerian government’s efforts to improve education at the primary level through the Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition. So far, over 500,000 public primary school pupils have been impacted across 544 Local Government Areas of Nigeria.

With its numerous Corporate Responsibility Projects being delivered across the country, Lafarge Africa which is built on the principles of sustainability is contributing its quota to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to be realized by the year 2030 and the LafargeHolcim 2030 Plan which focuses on Climate, Circular Economy, Water & Nature, People & Communities.

Mrs. Ambrose-Medebemcommended the organizers of the SERAs, especially its convener, Mr. Ken Egbas for conceiving and sustaining the initiative, which has become a strong platform for promoting sustainable development in Africa.