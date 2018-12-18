‘ Lack of qualitative data hampers good governance’

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Ms Abimbola Alale, says the lack of qualitative and validated data constitute a big challenge to implementation of MDAs’ programmes and projects.

Air Peace apologises to passengers over flight disruptions

Alale spoke at the second annual workshop dinner and award night to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Nigerian Computer society, NCS, organized by the Abuja Chapter.

Alale, who was represented by a Senior Manager in the company, Mr. Mohammed Jiya, acknowledged that most of the data being deployed across sectors of the economy are based on approximation and presumption.

Satellite town residents petition FG, others on tank farms disaster

She said: “Most of the data being use for most of this development planning are not realistic because they are based on estimation which is a major challenge for government to plan for its unemploymed youths, health and security challenges.

USAID, TCCF water sanitation projects target 44,800 in Abia, C/River states

“What government needs to do is to massively invest in data value chain because of its relevance to national development. With NIGCOMSAT 1R, remote and unreached areas can be reached via satellite to make connectivity available for data collection.”