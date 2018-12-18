Lack of competitions responsible for Nigerians’ inability to play in Grand Slam — Tennis Buff

A Nigerian-Dubai-based Tennis Star, Samuel Omoile, on Tuesday said the country’s tennis players did not have the required competition to make them attend the highest competition, the Grand Slam.

Omoile made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos at the ongoing Sota Junior Tennis Championships.

Sota Junior Tennis Championship holding at the Tennis Court, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, is for U-10 to U-14 players.

The five-day competition has over 100 kids competing in various levels and will end on Saturday.

Omoile said Nigeria with the population of her youths up to 70 per cent could not be said to be lacking in numbers of those that could play tennis at its peak.

“My dream is to see that Nigerian players compete in the Grand Slam. With our population, we should have representation in the highest tennis tournament in the world.

“We have many youths who want to play, but don’t have the exposure in terms of competitions. We don’t have enough competition for tennis in this country.

“Playing in the Grand Slam likened to playing a World Cup, is realisable in the nearest time but we need to put our energy and resources into it.

“It is an investment that is worth it. If we invest, it will eventually pay off. We should get these kids playing and give them the necessary competition to grow,’’ he said.

Omoile said that Nigeria also needed more academies to train the young ones early enough to compete favourably with their counterparts around the world.

“We need more academies in Nigeria; tennis training needs an early start because of its physical nature. For this competition I want many kids to get playing.

“I also want to establish an academy in Nigeria where the youths will be given the needed attention,’’ he said. (NAN)