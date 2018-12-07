Kwara to pass law against water travel without life jacket

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—THE Kwara State House of Assembly has passed a motion outlawing anyone travelling on waterways in the state without a life jacket.

I’ll appeal judgment, says sacked Anambra APC Chairman

A member representing Edu constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, who moved the motion matter of public importance on the floor of the House, yesterday, said the it has become necessary to avert recurrence of boat mishaps in Lafiagi.

No fewer than 20 people died in last weekend in a boat mishap at Lafiagi, Edu local council of the state.

The lawmaker, who expressed worries over the death of the victims, said: “There is need to call on the National Inland Waterways Agency, NIWA, to ensure that no boat or canoe is over-loaded to prevent future mishaps.”

He requested the Assembly to send a team to pay a condolence visit to the Emir of Lafiagi and familis of the victims.

Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad, said the motion was adopted in order for a law to be enacted that would ensure such tragedy does not occur anywhere in the state again.