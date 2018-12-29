Kogi West People want a Voice in Senate, not noise – Fanwo

——says “Dead Woods” can’t determine the direction of Kogi West people

The Deputy Chairman, Kogi State Presidential Campaign Media Committee in charge of Kogi West, Hon Kingsley Fanwo has hailed the “resolution of the Kogi West people to choose a voice in the Senate above noise and legislative rascality and brigandage”.

Fanwo stated this in a message sent to newsmen, saying it is unfortunate that the “Association of those defeated in their polling units and Wards in 2015 are the ones threatening to defeat APC in the Senatorial District”.

“Our Media Strategy for the Campaigns is yielding fruits. We are getting positive feedbacks and we are quite familiar with the people running the main opposition party. They were defeated by forces of the youth in 2015. Our highly respected Barrister Shola Ojo has consistently lost his Ward since 2015 and we have no plan to make him stop losing. That doesn’t diminish our respect for him.

Buhari has great humour, genuinely loves Nigeria – Osinbajo

“The people of Kogi West are angry. They know their integrity is at stake and that their choices in 2019 will define what we are. They won’t let that opportunity slip away.

“There is a difference between noise, brigandage, hooliganism and having a purposeful and respected voice on the floor of the Senate. Sen. Smart Adeyemi was an intelligent and appealing voice. That was why he was able to attract projects to Kogi West, including the Federal University, Lokoja.

“We are aware of the antics of the PDP, one of which was to foment crisis and also destroy their own billboards and accuse the ruling party of doing that in order to attract public sympathy. Those old fashioned tactics by dead wood politicians won’t work.

“Some of them are shouting non-payment of salaries. I am patiently waiting for the right time to speak about how some PDP managers today in Kogi West were the people putting their children’s names on our payroll to defraud the state and deprive children of common men from getting jobs”.

Fanwo said some of the PDP leaders in Kogi West are looking at 2019 as a great window for “financial rehabilitation”, saying they didn’t help Kogi West with all the opportunities they got.

“Our supporters should intensify campaign. We have no rest between now and February. We shouldn’t be over confident. Our target is to deliver 85% of Kogi West votes to APC.

“We also wish to urge our supporters to remain calm in the face of provocation and violence by the opposition PDP. We know why they are desperate but power belongs to the people who are already on the side of truth and integrity”.

The Kogi West APC Campaigns spokesman thanked party men and women who trooped out massively for the Zonal Rally for their “steadfastness, dedication and passion for the All Progressives Congress”.

He stated that the success or the rally has signaled the direction of the Kogi West people in 2019.

“Kogi West people wants progress. President Muhammadu Buhari has approved our major roads for construction and rehabilitation. He has approved the construction of dams to boost agriculture in Kogi West.

“Those telling us to vote Atiku are merely insulting our sensibilities. They don’t want our roads to be rehabilitated. We will speak with our votes in 2019”, he said.