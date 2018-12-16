Kogi govt donates relief items to Ibaji flood victims

Kogi Government, yesterday, donated foodstuffs and other relief materials to flood victims in Ibaji Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the distribution centre in Ibaji, Mr. Sanusi Yahaya, the state Coordinator, Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), praised the people for their patience and perseverance, saying the items would alleviate their suffering.

Represented by Mrs Dorcas Enehe, the Acting Director, Climate Change in Ministry of Environment, Yahaya said that the whole Ibaji communities were 100 per cent flooded, hence the need to give Ibaji special consideration in the distribution.

Yahaya, who double as commissioner for the ministry, said Ibaji Local Government received the highest relief items for flood victims out of all the nine LGAs affected by 2018 flood disaster in the state.

He attributed the reason to the fact the local government area was worst affected by the flood.

He noted said that up till the moment of distribution of relief materials, most of the roads in Ibaji were yet to be easily accessible.

Mr Abdulwahab Saliu, a staff of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said that the agency had earlier visited the communities, house to house, for assessment, to ascertain the magnitude of the flood in the area.

“This has enabled us to profile the number of the people affected during which it was confirmed that Ibaji was 100 percent flooded; about 81 communities were affected,” Saliu said.

Mr Omonu Jackson, the Chairman of 2018 Ibaji Flood Committee, who received the items on behalf of the victims, thanked the state government for the assistance.

He promised that the materials would be fairly shared.

The items include, bags of rice, garri, beans, guinea corn, millet, maize, red oil , sugar, milo, detergents ,mattresses, mats, buckets and clothes among others.