Kogi farmers to benefit from $200m World Bank project

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Kogi State farmers have been listed among the benefiting states for the World Bank $200 million Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support Project, APPEALS.

Kogi State Project Coordinator of APPEALS, Dr. Sanni Ozomata, who made this known yesterday in Lokoja, said 60,000 Nigerian farmers will benefit from the World Bank project.

Ozomata said the state has a lot of untapped agricultural potentials that needed to be harnessed.

He said: “The implementation strategy will involve the identification of local government areas based on their comparative advantage and farmers readiness by clustering them to optimise, support and performance and to build a framework for expansion of existing farm clusters.”