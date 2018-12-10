Kogi Christian elders in Kaduna endorse Attai Aidoko

Fresh crisis looms in Kogi State as information filtering in from the political circle in the state revealed that the current senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District at the red chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Attai Aidoko has been unanimously endorsed by Kogi Christian Elders Forum in Kaduna State ahead of the 2019 elections.

This is coming after the Elders’ Forum advised all the other candidates including Dr. Victor Adoji and Comrade Amade Edime to step down for Senator Aidoko.

The elders, led by, Engineer Silas took time to understand and leverage the advantages of Aidoko’s ranking in the Senate and the possibility of he becoming the next senate president. They argued that this was not an opportunity the Igala nation should lose or sacrifice for the lower ambitions of the other candidates. Even more, the elders’ group is said to be very impressed by Senator Aidoko’s achievement for the 16 years he has been at the National Assembly.

This newspaper, however, further gathered that the decision is said not to have gone down well with the Elders Forum in Kogi State as they have rejected the decision of their counterpart in Kaduna State, stressing that they (Kaduna Elders) do not have an idea of what the Christians in Kogi East are going through.

A meeting of all the Christian elders in Kaduna to formally endorse Senator Aidoko has been slated to hold on December 17th in Ankpa. The meeting will be preceded by a prior meeting on Tuesday, December 11th purposely to inform the Kogi East Christian clerics of the decision reached by the group.

Already, there is a reconciliation committee put in place to mitigate the outcome of any likely negatives from this decision.