Kidnappers on the prowl in Ondo: We’re not responsible – Miyetti Allah leader

*Akeredolu, security chiefs read riot act

*As PDP wants Police commissioner removed

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — IN the last two weeks, kidnappers have been on the prowl in Ondo State.

Palpable tension enveloped the state as the highways were deserted when kidnappers literally took over, operating unhindered and picking up car owners and passengers like chickens and collecting millions of naira as ransom from their families, work places, churches, friends and neighbours where they live before letting them go.

As at the last count, no fewer than 15 persons have been abducted by suspected herdsmen wielding AK47 rifles with reckless abandon, overwhelming security operatives in the state within the last two weeks.

Consequently, the hapless people of the state have resorted to staying indoors during the Christmas and New Year festivities so as to avoid being caught as preys by the suspected herdsmen.

Vehicle owners have abandoned their vehicles at home and opted for commercial vehicles as temporary relief.

Vanguard findings showed that majority of the kidnap incidences have occurred during movement, especially while travelling and the risk is said to be higher in the early hours of the morning and late hours of the night.

A significant percentage of incidences have involved the kidnappers ambushing travellers, stopping their vehicles and selecting their victims through profiling.

The abductors seemed to have shifted their attention to the highways in the Central and Northern senatorial areas in the last two weeks, leaving the Southern area due to its difficult terrain.

The three medical personnel of the Federal Medical Centre Owo including a pregnant doctor, Jumoke Aiyeku, who were just released after spending days in the kidnappers’ den, are yet to get over the experience.

Also a wife, three children and an aged mother left by the senior staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo, Taiwo Akinyemi who was murdered over alleged late payment of ransom are still mourning his gruesome death.

While the people of the state were still worried and yet to get over Akinyemi’s murder, the kidnappers struck again and this time, more daring as they abducted another lecturer in the same institution, Michael Olopete, three civil servants including a couple and some school children.

Olopete was swiftly released as his church, Deeper Life Bible Church, the institution, friends and the unions he belonged to coughed out N5m to avoid him being murdered like his colleague, Taiwo Akinyemi.

Akeredolu holds security meeting

Meanwhile, following public outcry and the spate of criminalities, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu met with the security chiefs, council chairmen, traditional rulers and leadership of the Miyetti Allah and read the riot act.

Before holding a closed door security meeting with security chiefs, the governor expressed deep concern about reported cases of kidnapping in the state.

Akeredolu urged the monarchs to join hands with the state government and the security agencies to arrest the situation.

The Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade Akure, Brigadier-General James Ataguba said his men are joining forces with other security agencies in the state to end the ugly trend.

Akeredolu pointedly said he “was not going to allow the peaceful nature of the Sunshine State which has been attracting investors to the state be truncated by misguided elements.

“The state government would henceforth ensure that the full force of the law falls hard on any person or group of persons found to be directly or indirectly aiding acts of criminality in the state.”

We’re battle-ready—Ondo Police boss

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju said the security agencies were battle- ready to make the state uncomfortable for kidnappers and vowed that the criminals would not be given breathing space in the state.

Also, the State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Commander Pedro Awili Ideba said it would be better for the leaders of Miyetti Allah and the Hausa community to put their act together by cooperating with security agencies to fish out those threatening the peace of the state among them rather than allow miscreants tarnish their reputation.

We’ll expose culpable members— Miyetti Allah

The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Bello Mohammed promised to expose whoever is found wanting among his people. Mohammed said he was no longer prepared to continue to bear the blames of unscrupulous persons among his members.

The chairman of the cattle breeders, however, absolved his members of involvement in the kidnapping.

Alhaji Bello said: “They are not my people. The government and the security agencies know those that are behind the kidnapping.

“If you get to the anti kidnapping office you will see those that have been arrested for kidnapping, My people are not amongst those arrested.”