Kidnappers in Ondo operate in 3 locations, abduct lecturer, others

Akure—SUSPECTED kidnappers weekend went on a rampage at three different locations in Ondo state by abducting another lecturer, school children and three others including a couple.

The gunmen invaded the Akure-Owo-Ikare Akoko highways and held travellers hostage for hours thereby creating anxiety.

Vanguard gathered that the kidnappers operated freely on Friday and Saturday in Ilu- Abo, Akure North council area of the state, Owo-lkare expressway way and Oba Akoko expressway, leaving the roads deserted.

Sources said that the kidnappers of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo lecturer, Michael Olopete, have contacted his church, Deeper Life Bible Church, to pay a ransom of N30m.

The abducted students, whose number could not be ascertained, were kidnapped at Ilu Abo when the bus in which they were travelling was waylaid and the occupants marched into the thick forest.

Vanguard gathered that the couple, Mr. and Mrs Bunmi Falodu, and a relation were kidnapped in Oba Akoko while coming from a burial ceremony.

The vehicle in which they were travelling was equally waylaid by suspected herdsmen, who took them away and abandoned their vehicles by the roadside. Their colleagues reportedly saw their abandoned vehicle by the roadside and efforts to contact them since had been abortive

The lecturer was said to have been abducted along the Owo- lkare while returning from his church three-day retreat held in the neighbourhood.

Tension gripped travellers along the roads across the state weekend as the news of the abduction spread.

Many travellers, who escaped being abducted, were seriously injured as they fled into the bush leaving their vehicles on the expressway.

An eyewitness said that “several people escaped at Ogbese/Iluabo area on Owo-Akure road around 5:20 pm on Saturday evening, “I narrowly escaped kidnapping after Iluabo on my way to Akure after a wedding ceremony I attended at Omuo Ekiti.

“Nigerians are under siege. I saw these guys shooting sporadically from a distance. Unfortunately, some kids and those who were unlucky to get out of their vehicles were taken away by the kidnappers”.

Narrating his ordeal on Owo-Akure road, a lecturer from Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Dr. Rahman Abubakar who escaped being kidnapped by the gunmen at Ilu Abo area of Akure on Saturday lamented that he narrowly escaped with other travellers but another lecturer from the Department of Marketing at the Polytechnic was not lucky as he was picked by the kidnappers yesterday.

“Around 5:20p.m. this evening (Saturday), I narrowly escaped kidnapping around Iluabo on my way to Akure after a wedding ceremony I attended at Omuo Ekiti.

“Nigerians are under siege. I saw the herdsmen shooting sporadically from a distance. The bushes and thick forests we don’t care to go into have been well studied by them. Unfortunately, some kids were taken away by the kidnappers”.

“Almost the same time, a lecturer of the Department of Marketing, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo was kidnapped by the same herdsmen between Ipele and Owo Road.

“Another kidnapping took place at Oba Akoko. Three persons fell victim as they were taken away into the bush. My colleagues missed being kidnapped on Friday evening”.

Another traveller who escaped, Mrs Nike Oyetade, alleged that the kidnappers use the forests near their operation points as detention camps, stressing that children in secondary schools and tertiary institutions far away from their various places of residents are not safe anymore.

Contacted the state police spokesperson Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said detectives are on the trail of the kidnappers.

Joseph said, “I can assure you that justice will be done and the search is underway for those who are behind these evil acts, to find those responsible and bring them to justice”.

He pointed out that the command has “resolved to increase our manpower on our roads with more patrol to reduce the activities of these criminals to the barest minimum.