Kidnappers give family of Ondo civil servants deadline to raise ransom

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—AFTER reducing the ransom demanded for the release of kidnapped Ondo State civil servants to N10 million, their families have been given a 24-hour deadline to pay or they would be killed.

They were kidnapped while returning from a social function in Akoko area of the state last weekend.

It was gathered that the same kidnappers, who killed a staff of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, RUGIPO, Taiwo Akinyemi over delayed payment of ransom called the families of the civil servants asking for ransom.

A family member of one of the civil servants confided in Vanguard that the “kidnappers who have agreed to reduce the ransom from N100 million to N10 million, gave them till 2p.m. today (Wednesday) to the ransom or the victims risked being killed.”

The families of the three civil servants abducted, a couple Bunmi Falodun, his wife; Ronke and his in-law Mr. Ayewumi Ogunsemore, the source said have been able to raise N8.5 million as at yesterday.

Meanwhile, Monday evening, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu gave a marching order to the leadership of Miyetti Allah and security agencies to ensure that the dreaded kidnappers terrorising the people of the state are arrested.

Akeredolu met with the security chiefs, traditional rulers and the leadership of Miyetti Allah for hours in Akure over the crime wave across the state.

Addressing the security chiefs and leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Rearers and Hausa the community, Akeredolu, who read riot act, said he “was not going to allow the peaceful nature of the Sunshine State which has been attracting investors be truncated by misguided elements.

According to him the “state government would henceforth ensure that the full force of the law falls hard on any person or group of persons found to be directly or indirectly aiding crimes.”

On his part, the Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade Acute, Brigadier General James Ataguba, said the leaders of the Myetti Allah must call their members to order and get those in captivity released immediately otherwise the criminals would not be shown mercy when caught.

Ataguba said his men are joining forces with other security agencies in the state to end the ugly trend.

The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Bello Mohammed, promised to expose whoever is found wanting among his people.

The Seriki Hausa of Ikare, Alhaji Ibrahim Angolo, who prayed that those aiding or abetting abductors in the state would be exposed very soon, suggested an all-ethnic vigilante squad.

Governor Akeredolu had earlier held a meeting with royal fathers from across the state.

He expressed deep concern about reported cases of kidnapping in parts of the state.

Akeredolu urged the monarchs to join hands with the state government and the security agencies to arrest the situation.