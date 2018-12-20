Kidnapped Rivers Priest: Tonye Cole alleges political undertone

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT-HARCOURT—CANDIDATE of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2019 governorship election in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has attributed political undertone to Tuesday’s kidnap of Bishop Clement Ekpeye of Ahoada Diocese of the Anglican Communion.

Ekpeye was kidnapped Tuesday 18th December, 2018 in precinct of the Bishop’s Court, in Ahoada, Ahoada East Local Government Area by some unknown persons.

Cole, through his campaign organisation, yesterday said: “We learned the priest was taken from his residence, beaten and forced into his car by the hoodlums, who took him to an unknown destination.

“The gentle and respectable priest whose whereabouts are still unknown was the clergyman, who received and prayed with Cole when he visited the area. Since the APC flag bearer’s visit, the priest has received threats from persons at large.

“We are disturbed that kidnapping has degenerated so low that a man of God who has dedicated his life to the service of mankind can be so brutally assaulted by thugs acting on the orders of their godfathers.