KICC variety night holds 23rd Dec

In a bid to thank the almighty God for his blessings throughout the year, the Kingsway International christain Centre, KICC, Ikorodu branch has slated 23rd December, 2018 to celebrate the King.

Catholics celebrate Christ as universal king, pray for peace

The event ‘carol and variety night’ done yearly, would be graced by people from all works of life.

2019: Learn from US mid-term elections, Ayangburen tells politicians

The event tagged; ‘A Night with The King’ would have music, drama, expression, comedy, santa-claus and others exhibited at KICC, Ikorodu branch, Jumofak, bus stop, Ikorodu behind Con Oil filling station.

Dissolve my marriage, my husband beats me before sex, woman tells court