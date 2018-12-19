Karate Federation indicates interest to host UFAK Zonal championship

Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN) president, Silas Agara has charged his fellow board members to bring up ideas that can help them host competitions that will boost the sport in the country.

Agara, who also serves as the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, said in order for this to be achieved, members must remove the spirit of self-interest as the Ministry of Youth and Sports looks up to them to be proactive and make their federation a public attraction.

In a meeting with his Board members in Abuja last Sunday, the Karate Federation boss stated that his desired target as president of the KFN is to bring togetherness among his members and implore positive strategies that will place their federation events among the priority sports in the country.

While congratulating the sports ministry for hosting a peaceful National Sports Festival and his Board members for a proper co-ordination of their events and ensuring a good performance of their athletes, the Deputy Governor made known the federation’s intention to host the UFAK Zone 3 championship in 2019 if they are financially supported.Meanwhile, he called on corporate bodies, individuals and the general public to always visit their competition venues to share in the glamour that Karate adds to the soul.

Hon. Agara urged his fellow Board members to ensure that a new constitution with specified guidelines for their federation in accordance with required standard is made available early in 2019.