Kano traffic agency generates N40m revenue in 2018

The Managing Director of Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Alhaji Ibrahim Kabara, says the agency generated N40 million revenue for the State Government in 2018.

Kabara disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Kano. He, however, explained that the initial target was to generate N60 million in the year.

“With few days to the end of the year, the agency is N20 million short.

“I believe that this happened because the rate of traffic offences by the road-users had reduced significantly in the state.

“The agency is not primarily a revenue generating one, but to ensure smooth and safe road traffic in the state.

“We have been doing everything possible to ensure that road users abide by road traffic laws,” Kabara said.

According to him, the agency had also proposed to commence training and re-training of its officers and men, as they had not been retrained since their recruitment in 2012.

He said that the training will assist in enhancing their ability to deliver on their duties efficiently.

Kabara also stated that, in 2019, the agency would embark on general road marking across the city, adding that such would also assist its officials in discharging their duties.

He assured the staff that in 2019 hazard allowance would be included in their salary, therefore calling on them to redouble their efforts.