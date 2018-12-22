Kano Fire Service receives 87 distress calls in 2 weeks- Spokesperson

The Kano State Fire Service on Saturday said it received 87 distress calls from different parts of the state in two weeks.

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kano.

Nigeria loses $60bn to call masking annually – NCC

Mohammed said that the calls emanated from collapsed building, road accidents and fire disasters.

Giving the breakdown, he said 38 calls were received on fire incidents, 37 for rescue while 12 were false alarms.

Buhari backs Uzodinma for Imo governorship race

The spokesman advised the public to always exercise caution with electrical appliances and stop storing petroleum products during dry season in shops and homes.

He urged those celebrating Christmas to be careful while using fire works, so as not to create panic or disaster.