Kalu can’t deliver Abia North for APC, Abia elders say

ABUJA—ABIA leaders have said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, made a grave mistake by fielding ex-Abia governor, Orji Uzor Kalu as its candidate for Abia North Senatorial seat, saying he would not deliver the area to the party.

To this end, the group of politicians from Abia State, under the umbrella of Concerned Abia Leaders, called on the former governor not to waste his time for campaigns but face his alleged N7.6 billion corruption trial in court.

In a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, by their National Coordinator, Chief Ogbuagu Amadi, the Abia elders vowed to go ahead with its planned one million man-matches on December 16 to demand for speedy trial of the former governor in the N7. 6 bilioncase.

“Chief Orji Uzor Kalu has serious corruption case in court today. It is sad that such person was cleared and fielded by APC as its standard bearer for Abia N orth Senatorial seat in the 2019 election.

“The party has made a mistake by this action and it will cost it the seat as Kalu cannot deliver the senatorial district for the APC,” he said.

Amadi said the group had renewed its demand for accelerated hearing of the alleged N7. 6 billion fraud allegations levelled against the ex-governor by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.