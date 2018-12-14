Justice Ajumogobia slumps in Court

By Henry Ojelu

Embattled former federal judge, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumobogia Fiday slumped at the premises of Ikeja High Court, Lagos just before the commencement of her fraud trial.



Ajumogobia is standing trial alongside Obla (SAN) on a 31-count charge bordering on an alleged perversion of the course of justice, unlawful enrichment and forgery proffered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Trial judge Justice Hakeem Oshodi had fixed Friday for ruling on her no-case submission after hearing the submissions of the prosecution and defence.

Just before the commencement of Friday’s proceedings, she was reported to have slumped outside the court premises.

She subsequently rushed to an undisclosed hospital in an ambulance forcing Justice Hakeem Oshodi to adjourn the matter, following a request by her lead counsel, Mr. Robert Clarke, SAN.