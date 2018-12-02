Just in: PDP takes Presidential campaign to Sokoto

…Reiterates commitment to issues, national aspirations

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Ahead of the February 2019 Presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party will today kicks off its campaign in the ancient city of Sokoto, North-West Nigeria, with a commitment to focus on issues of governance.

The North-West Zonal Rally according to the Director, Media and Publicity of the Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, will engage the electorate on fundamental challenges affecting the nation as spelt out in the policy document of the party’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

A statement issued by the campaign council yesterday noted that the rally will enable the PDP Presidential campaign touch base with leaders in the geo-political zone on further consultations on the national consensus “to rescue our nation from the misrule of the Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency and the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

The statement further read: “The campaign notes that the North-West bears heavy imprints of neglect by President Buhari administration”, adding that the President and the APC “cannot point to any key development project articulated and completed by it in the last three and half years, despite the huge resources it claims to have channeled to the zone.

“The campaign reveals that the zone is hugely disappointed in President Buhari, who has failed to fulfill any of his 2015 campaign promises even as it is piqued by his 2019 ‘Next Level’ campaign mantra which shows Mr. President’s lack of remorse for his failures.

“It notes that the North West zone has completely lost confidence in President Buhari and is now rallying with the PDP’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has demonstrated an unrivaled competence and political will to reposition the nation and return her to the path of national cohesion and economic prosperity.”