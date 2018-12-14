Breaking News
Translate

Just in: Osinbajo presides over extended NEC meeting

On 10:31 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Friday, presided over the extended National Economic Council meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo
VP-Osinbajo

The meeting has in its agenda the ‘Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan’ as its focus.

Ekiti gets World Bank’s $3m for vocational education

Those who attended the meeting include; Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun); and Kashim Shettima (Borno), Chairman, Governors Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.