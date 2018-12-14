Just in: Osinbajo presides over extended NEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Friday, presided over the extended National Economic Council meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting has in its agenda the ‘Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan’ as its focus.

Those who attended the meeting include; Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun); and Kashim Shettima (Borno), Chairman, Governors Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).