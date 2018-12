President Muhammadu Buhari has departed from Poland and is on his way to Nigeria, his personal photographer, Sunday Aghaeze has said.

The president’s plane departed the military base in Balice-Krakow, near the International Airport for Abuja this morning.

President Buhari left Nigeria at the weekend to attend the UN Climate Change Conference COP24.

