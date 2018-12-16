Just in: Access Bank Ghana appoints Olumide Olatunji as CEO

Management of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Olumide Olatunji as its new Managing Director, effective December 5, 2018.

He replaces Mr. Ifeanyi Njoku, who has now taken up a new role within the Access Bank Group to support the Bank’s expansion drive in line with its new five-year strategic growth plan.

Ghana News Agency reported that Nana Adu Kyeremateng, Head of Corporate Communications – Access Bank Ghana said Olatunji’s appointment followed the approval of the Bank of Ghana.

With 20 years experience in banking, Olatunji is believed to have what it takes to drive the bank’s corporate strategy of becoming one of Ghana’s leading Banks by 2022.

Mr. Olatunji had led the bank’s entire commercial Banking business in Lagos, Nigeria where he provided strong leadership in building and overseeing key strategic relationships for business success and growth.

He had also served as a Subsidiary Director of Access Bank in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Board Chairman of Access Bank (Ghana), Mr. Frank Beecham congratulated Olatunji on his new appointment.

Mr. Beecham thanked Mr. Njoku for his tenure as Managing Director.

Mr. Olatunji thanked the Board and other stakeholders of the Bank.

“I wish to thank all our stakeholders for making me feel so welcome in this incredible country”.

“I sincerely look forward to working with the Board of Directors, management team and employees in making Access Bank one of the leading retail banks in Ghana in line with our strategy to become ‘Africa’s Gateway to the World,” he said.