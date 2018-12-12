JPS handles 250 metric tons of General Cargo in 2018

…plans for 62 million expansion of terminal in 2yrs

By Godfrey Bivbere & Sharon Obiakor

Josepdam Ports Service Nigeria Limited, JPS, operators of terminal A, Tin-can Island port, has handled 150 metric tons of general cargo which is approximately 250 metric tons this year, Managing Director, Simon Travers, has said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard Maritime Report in Lagos, Travers said that in a bid to improve its operation the management is also planning a ¦ 62 million expansion investment which is expected to make the terminal one of the best at completion in two years.

According to Travers, the development plan is aimed at building an integrated conveyor system which is going to generate another 153,000 tons and this will make the terminal a construction site throughout next year.

He noted that in the process of getting extra land to convey their general cargo, they intend to seek additional space between Kirikiri and Tin-can areat of Lagos.

The JPS boss pointed out that the plan is to make the terminal a premium bulk terminal in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Lagos to commission modern ferry terminal, new Ilaje-Bariga road

He also pointed out that they are upgrading the terminal to a world class facility by importing all their machineries and infrastructure from Europe to improve their ship discharge capacity to 600 tons an hour.

According to him, “We are just embarking on a development plan here on building an integrated conveyor system and a number of solos which is going to generate another 153 thousand tons.

“So effectively my terminal will become a construction site throughout next year. And now am in the process of generating extra land to convey general cargo, our general cargo throughput for this year is a 150 thousand metric ton which is approximately 250 thousand of general cargo. Now we are expecting the figure to remain the same in 2019.

“However, I already have space constraints because of the construction business next year so is actually seeking for an additional space between Kirikiri, tin can and enough facilities for storage of general cargo while the construction is ongoing.”

“What we are doing is developing the terminal to be basically a premium bulk terminal in Nigeria. We are upgrading to world class facility, importing all their machinery and infrastructure from Europe to improve their discharge to 600 ton an hour; we will definitely be the most productive and premium terminal for discharge in Nigeria”.