JOURNALISTS, CSOs urged to increase use of FOIA

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

JOURNALISTS in the country have been urged to frequently use the Freedom of Information Act, FOIA to promote transparency in governance.

Dr Walter Duru who made the appeal at a European Union funded training session on use of the FOIA, 2011 in Abuja , organized by Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption, ROLAC, said it was regrettable that in 2017 only 73 institutions submitted FOIA request, stressing that developed countries anchor their development largely on access to public information.

He said regular use of the FOIA to access relevant information from public institutions on how public funds are utilized would strengthen the nation’s democracy, adding that the institutions were by the Act compelled to respond to FOIA request within seven days they receive it.

‘Essence of the FOIA is to make public officers accountable for their official actions. To enhance transparency in public institutions , facilitate record keeping for public scrutiny and promote a decent democratic society. It will also ensure citizen participation in governance “, he said.

Continuing, Dr Walter, a resource person at the forum said the FOIA can also apply to private institutions that utilize public funds, stressing that every Nigerian has the right to enforce the FOIA on most public institution of interest on matters of public funds. “ Except for exempted from the FOIA all other public information can be sought

Mr Ayode Longe who also delivered lectures on various issues around the FOIA said it is a citizen driven law aimed at instilling discipline on the part of those entrusted with public funds. He also appealed to participants to be free to invoke the FOIA to promote accountability

Participants at the two day training drawn from the media, civil society organisations were taught how to draft an FOIA request and were broken into groups to make FOIA draft requests to various public institutions.

Earlier Emmanuel Uche who spoke for the National Program Manager, ROLAC , Mr Danladi Plang enjoined Nigerians to interrogate the FOIA from all sides, to build the nation’s democracy

“We run what looks like democracy for the blind that is why our system does not move forward. We must act rationally, people should begin to interrogate the Freedom of Information Act from all sides “, he said.