Jose Mourinho: One Man Utd player all smiles at training after sacking – it’s not Pogba

Idowu Bankole

MANCHESTER UNITED players have been spotted arriving for training after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United have returned to training just hours after Jose Mourinho was sacked as Red Devils manager.

The squad were spotted arriving at the Carrington training ground the same morning that news broke of Mourinho’s departure.

The Portuguese boss, who was driven into the complex earlier in the day, was relieved of his duties following the club’s worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Paul Pogba caused a stir in the aftermath of the sacking by posting a cheeky Instagram post, which has since been slammed by club legend Gary Neville.

The Frenchman was not photographed arriving at training, but one of his team-mates was all-smiles despite his boss’ departure.

Luke Shaw was seen grinning behind the wheel of his Range Rover while the rest of the players wore sombre expressions.

The England left-back has enjoyed a renaissance under Mourinho this season and was one of the manager’s favourite players.

Shaw looked in good spirits despite the dour weather, although it is unclear whether he was aware of Mourinho’s exit at the time.

Out-of-favour defender Antonio Valencia was much less chirpy while Sergio Romero and Ander Herrera looked rather glum.

The players will continue to prepare for their upcoming clash with Cardiff this weekend under the guidance of interim manager Michael Carrick.

The club have said they will appoint a temporary manager in two days, with a permanent successor then expected at the end of the season.