Jonathan not Buhari is to be blamed for delay in cabinet formation – Presidency

By Nwafor Sunday

Presidency has on Monday made a riposte on Nigerians platitudinous statements over President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in his cabinet formation.

Recall that Buhari formed his cabinet on November 11, 2015, after he was inaugurated on May 29, of the same year.

It took him five to six months before he formed his cabinet. A decision that was criticized by many Nigerians including the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

However, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, averred that Jonathan did not give Buhari handover notes until 48 hours before his departure.

He therefore blamed Jonathan for the delay in cabinet formation.

His words, “That President Buhari took 166 days to form a cabinet is absolutely untrue. It took him time to form a cabinet because the outgoing administration in 2015 did not cooperate with the transition committee.

“The President was given handover notes 48 hours to the handover of power and for whatever reason, the President at that time determined that two governments would not operate at the same time.”