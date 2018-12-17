Jonathan, IBB, Mustapha, Akume, Lalong, others hail Buhari @ 76

By Dirisu Yakubu & Marie-Therese Nanlong

Former President Goodluck Jonathan; former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd); Mr Bose Mustapha, Secretary to the Government Federation; former governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume; Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and a member of House of Representatives, Umar Bago, have described President Muhammadu Buhari as a committed progressive concerned with the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

Jonathan in a goodwill message to Buhari on his 76th birthday, yesterday, said: “Yours has been a life of great service to our dear nation, having served as a brave soldier, governor, minister of petroleum, head of state and now president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I join you, your family, well-wishers and fellow Nigerians to give thanks to Almighty God for the gift of a long life.

“I wish you good health and more productive years, as you continue to lend your skills and energy to the task of building a Nigeria of our dreams.”

On his part, Babangida noted that Buhari had been “an excellent role model to many young aspiring politicians and even to the not-so-young, because of the way and manner you have managed to sustain the survival of our country as an indivisible one nation albeit in the face of many daunting diversions.

“You achieved great success in the fight against corruption, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in addition to getting our country out of economic recession.

“I wish to congratulate you for all the achievements you have recorded in your lifetime and particularly for your humility, deep sense of honesty and faith you have shown in the various aspects of governance, politics and democracy as our President.”

Mr Bose Mustapha, Secretary to the Government Federation, SGF, said: “You have matched your consistency with good vision. You have said that Nigeria under your watch would be great. Like the great leader you have always been, you are leading the charge from the front despite grave distractions and gang ups. We your followers, are proud to join you to build a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“As you attain 76-year landmark, we pray that your strength be renewed. When the job is done, posterity will know that President Buhari did his best for Nigeria, the way only a true patriot could have. Happy birthday sir.”

Also, former governor of Benue State and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator George Akume, felicitated with President Buhari.

In a statement, Akume described President Buhari as a great leader who fought at the risk of his own life to preserve the oneness of Nigeria.

“The President has lived a life worthy of emulation by all Nigerians and those who wish Nigeria well.

“At the very tender age of 19, he enlisted into the Nigerian Army in 1962, thus voluntarily putting Nigeria first, even before his own life.”

Governor Lalong, on his part, described Buhari as the architect and father of modern Nigeria, saying the President has succeeded in changing the negative narrative about the country.

He said: “Mr. President, I join millions of Nigerians and other well-wishers to rejoice with you on this epochal and auspicious occasion of your 76th birthday.

“Mr. President, your birthday reminds us of the fact that you are the architect and father of modern Nigeria, an anti-corruption czar, a lover of the masses, a nationalist and patriot par excellence. You have succeeded in changing the hitherto negative narrative about Nigeria and its attendant image in the comity of nations within a record time of your first tenure of office.”

Umar Bago(APC/Niger), said: “Mr President has succeeded in repositioning the country for the better in security, transport, massive roads construction, provision of farming implements and diversification of the economy among others.

“President Buhari has proved beyond reasonable doubt to be honest, sincere and committed to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians, irrespective of political, tribal and ethnic differences. Our dear nation still has more to reap from your wealth of experience and deep wisdom in its journey to greatness.”