JCDecaux enters Nigerian market, partners Grace Lake

By Princewill Ekwujuru

JCDecaux S.A., an outdoor advertising company, has entered the Nigerian market in partnership with Grace Lake Partners (GLP), an indigenous investment and advisory firm based in Lagos. The partnership has changed the name of the company to JCDecaux Grace Lake.

Speaking at the launch of the firm in Lagos, Jean-Sébastien Decaux, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Europe, Belgium and Luxembourg, Africa and Israel, said: “In line with our unique model of organic development, we are delighted to be entering the Nigerian market and particularly Lagos, a thriving city in many respects.

We will put our capacity for innovation, particularly digital, at the service of one of the most dynamic cities in sub-Saharan Africa. We have developed a unique service to bring Lagos the best of our expertise in street furniture and an unprecedented traffic information system, a first for Africa and for JCDecaux.”

He said that JCDecaux Grace Lake has also commenced work installing four city-wide public service programmes, all at no cost to the citizens of Lagos.

The programmes he stated cover the installation, operation and maintenance of A Traffic Information System (“LATIS”), a network of 94 square meter digital traffic arches designed by Marc Aurèle, providing real-time traffic information to commuters at strategic driving decision points across Lagos – currently installed at Oworonshoki and Fadeyi.