Janet Jackson confirms induction into 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Pop icon, Janet Jackson has confirmed her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2019.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is in recognition of the best-known and most influential artists, producers, engineers, and other notable figures who have had some major influence on the development of rock and roll.

Jackson, who has been in the music industry for more than three decades, disclosed this news on her official twitter handle.“We did it u guys,” the music icon wrote. “Thank U for all your love and support.”

We did it u guys ? Thank U for all your love and support,#RockHall2019pic.twitter.com/1APrRJdmTv

— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) Decmber 13, 2018.

The music icon will be inducted alongside Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, the Cure, Roxy Music and the zombies, who all will become class of 2019.

Jackson was exposed to show business by her famous siblings in Jackson 5and later known as the younger sister of international pop star Michael Jackson, while forging an acting career.

The pop star has been a recipient of several awards, and nomination including the American Music Awards, Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, World Music Awards, MTV’s Vanguard Award, GLAAD’s Vanguard Award, and Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations.