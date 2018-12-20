James Agada, Managing Director, CWG resigns

The Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer of CWG Plc, Mr. James Agada has resigned effective December 31, 2018.

Agada who has spent three years in the position will be succeeded by Mr. Adewale Adeyipo,who is currently the Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, as the Acting MD to take effect from the 1st of January 2019.

Before attaining this role, Agada had served as the Company’s Chief Technology Officer and also served as an Executive Director overseeing the Company’s former software division, Expert Edge.

Agada has vast experience in consulting, software development, implementation and support. During his tenure, the Company embarked on new initiatives designed to reposition the company as the preferred platform services provider out of Africa.

These initiatives include, the Smart Metering initiative, the ATM as a service initiative, BillsnPay, Unified Cooperative Platform, UCP, and Gaming Management platform.