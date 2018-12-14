Jakande at 80: Ex-gov remains my leader — AGBAJE

By Yinka Ajayi

LAGOS—THE governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje has felicitated with former governor of the State, Chief Lateef Jakande on his 89th birthday anniversary saying he remains an epitome of sterling achievements on the political scene.

In a statement, Agbaje said: “He is often referred to as Baba Kekere. This is to delineate his personage as a junior father figure from late Obafemi Awolowo, the doyen of the nation who was fondly called Baba. But, if the latter label is an honorific chieftaincy title is earned by pedigree, honour, integrity and laudable achievements, succession, Lateef Kayode Jakande, the laudable former governor of Lagos state, now deserves to be called Baba.

“It is a position well earned. Jakande remains the iconic former Lagos’ governor who remains an epitome of sterling achievements on the political scene with the great strides he took while in office which are still celebrated till date.

“Yesterday, Baba celebrated his 89th birthday anniversary; as many felicitated with him, over attaining this new age, his unmatched achievements remains a benchmark for future leaders.”

He also described him as “the master planner who ended Evening Classes by building new schools while making education free.”

Torture: Lagos police command investigates officer

Commending Jakande “for achieving these feats in four years with minimal allocation”, Agbaje said: “This is in stark contrast to the fortunes of Lagos state today. Since the advent of democratic dispensation after years of military rule nearly 20 years ago, over N7 trillion has been spent on governance with scant achievements.”

“It is little wonder that Lateef Jakande is still intensely celebrated by all Lagosians and even parts of Nigeria for his yet unmatched records. In the 2018 shortlist for Vanguard Personality of the Year, Lateef Kayode Jakande retains an effortless pride of place as a nominee, 35 years after leaving office.

“I celebrate him always and especially on his birthday, we are glad he was born this day in Lagosian 89 years ago, he remains my epitome of what a genuine leader who without any selfish interest worked hard to elevate Lagos far high than how he met it. He did all that in four years without holding the state to ransom or obscenely enriching himself. He is my own leader,” Agbaje added.