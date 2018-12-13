JAC Motors unveils CSR plan, takes T6 Pickup to tough test drive

By Theodore Opara

MANAGING Director of Elizade Autoland, distributors of JAC Passenger and light truck vehicles in Nigeria, Mr. Demola Ade Ojo, has announced a comprehensive service repair plan aimed at giving peace of mind to JAC brand vehicle owners.

Mr. Ade Ojo who announced the plan at a networking and test drive event for its Pickup, JAC T6 at Landmark Beach Front, Victoria Island, Lagos, said that the JAC CSR was a novel CSR product that no one else has offered in the industry in Nigeria.

He said,“I am talking about a two year plan that basically, if you pay our normal price for vehicle and a little more, you have a full coverage on every routine repair service that you do and also all mechanical repairs that results from bad roads, bad fuel and bad driver which you know are very prevalent in Nigeria.”

The managing director said that the CSR plan was inspired as a result of meeting customers and prospects’ vehicular needs, adding, “at Elizade Autoland, we constantly endeavour to elevate customers’ experience hence the birth of the Comprehensive Service and Repair, CSR, plan. We understand that customers want value and more value and that is our aim.

“We constantly source for innovative ways to show and give value to our customers. The CSR plan takes the burden of service and mechanical repair caused as a result of bad road, bad fuel and bad driver from the customers for a specified period of two year without any hidden fees. With this initiative, customers and companies can plan ahead.”

With the attendance of several automobile industry expert who took a taste drive in the JAC flagship T6 pickup on the rough beachfront, it was concluded that indeed the T6 pickup is built for the Nigerian road. The Elizade Autoland boss also gave reasons why the award winning JAC T6 pick up is fast gaining grounds in Nigeria.

According to Ade-Ojo, the four reasons why buyers now go for the T6 are value for money, technology, luxury and price. He said that the company could hardly meet demand for the JAC T6 which is fast becoming the preferred choice of many pickup users.

The T6 comes with the latest Hilux chassis and body technology, bird-net structure body with light weight, high-tensile steel sheets is above 50 per cent, anti-collision intensity bar inside the door, C-NCAP 4-Star collision test, ABS/EBD applied etc.

T6 also features seven inch touch screen, four speakers, multi-function steering, Bluetooth, leather seats, electric 4×4.4×2. The vehicle’s turbo charged engine also delivers efficient fuel economy. Eco-friendly and highly efficient power powertrain of T6 has also been a major boost for the Pick up.

The impressive JAC logo and extremely chroming grille, muscular and sportive streamline, body colour front bumper as standard, hawk-eye modelling halogen combined lamps and LED turn light are some other impressive attributes of the Pick up. The Pickup also comes big as it is same size as the new Toyota Hilux, high bed chassis with greater passing ability and high body size, coming with a minimum ground clearance of 207mm and bigger tyres of 245/65R17.

Ade-Ojo stated that the Elizade brand, with its pedigree in the successful distributorship of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria,has the wherewithal to make theJAC brand a household name.

”Elizade will not venture into the distributorship of JAC if it was not sure of its quality, comfort and durability, as more and more Nigerians are now patronizing the brand.”

He recalled that just as the Elizade brand nurtured Toyota in Nigerian, Elizade Autoland is steadily spreading the JAC brand, even as he also said his company subjected JAC to thorough road tests on Nigerian roads for about three years before full introduction of the brand.

Other models of the JAC on the Nigerian market are the J4, S2, S3, S5, S7 and Sunray mini bus. The light trucks are X5, L40 and the N=Series. Major patronage of the JAC have come from individuals, companies and fleet buyers.