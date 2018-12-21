Iwobi set to start against Burnley

Arsenal welcome Burnley to the Emirates Stadium today looking to bounce back from successive defeats.

Emery’s options continue to be limited in defence, meaning that utility man Granit Xhaka will once again have to act as a makeshift centre-back should Shkodran Mustafi not recover from his hamstring injury in time.

Arsenal are expected to revert to a three-man defence despite it not working particularly well against Southampton last weekend, with Emery having switched back to that system at half time of their defeat to Spurs in midweek.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos was suspended for the Southampton defeat but returned against Spurs and should keep his place on the side, while Laurent Koscielny was a half-time sub in the derby as Emery tries to ease him back into action after his recent lengthy injury.

One of the more noticeable absentees in midweek was Mesut Ozil – left out for tactical reasons – and the German may have to make do with a watching brief once again this weekend. Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi is set to start for the Gunners. While Alexandre Lacazette should return to the lineup having made an impact off the bench in recent weeks, though, while the likes of Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Nacho Monreal could all come back in after sitting out the derby.