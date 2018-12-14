Iwobi ‘perfectly made’ for Arsenal, says Akpom

Former Arsenal youth player Chuba Akpom says his Gunners Academy teammate, Alex Iwobi is ‘a perfect Arsenal player’

Iwobi was given a break by Arsene Wenger in 2015 and has established himself in the Gunners first team under present coach Unai Emery. Akpom, on the other hand, had gone on seven different loan spells before finally moving away from the north London outfit to link up with Greek side PAOK in the summer.

Iheanacho has lost self confidence — Rohr

“Alex is a very good player. The thing with Alex is that you need to know football to understand how good he is. Technically he’s unbelievable, his understanding of the game is unbelievable – one of the best I’ve seen anyway,” Akpom told Goal.

“I feel like you need to understand football to know this. He’s a perfect Arsenal player. When we were growing up playing football with each other the coach used to say look at the way Alex does this, look at the way Alex does that because he’s got Arsenal in his DNA.

“It’s good to see him doing so well at Arsenal even though it didn’t work out for me, I’ve taken another path. I’ve always said I hope we can play against each other or play with each other on another occasion. Obviously he plays for Nigeria so hopefully, I can be called up for Nigeria and play with him. It’s just good to see two people that have grown up together doing their own things with their football careers.”