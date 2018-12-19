Iwobi named fourth best passer in Europe

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has been rated as one of the best passer of the ball this season in Europe.

According to football analyst Ray Hamill, the 22-year-old is one of the leading players in Europe this season for making open play passes in the penalty area per 90 minutes.

Iwobi is fourth, and that is no mean feat. He is listed ahead of Eden Hazard, Riyad Mahrez, Leroy Sane and Mesut Ozil with 2.86 passes per 90 minutes.

What does this statistic actually measure and what does it mean? It measures the rate at which a player is able to penetrate the opposition’s box with their passing, with Iwobi fourth in Europe’s big five leagues.

Emery arrived at Arsenal promising fans that his team would be protagonists, and given the number of appearances he has handed out to the Super Eagles star it is clear that he appreciates the directness he can add in the attacking half of the pitch.