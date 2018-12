Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 725,809 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, CCC data showed on Wednesday, up about 48 percent from 551,020 tonnes in the same period last season.

Previously, exporters had estimated around 689,000 tonnes of cocoa beans arrived in Ivorian ports at November 30, up from 510,000 tonnes year ago.

