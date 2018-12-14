I’ve paid over N2b to land owners – Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday said he had paid compensation to the tune of N2.111billion, (two billion, one hundred and eleven million naira) to those he acquired their lands for development purposes in the state.

Okorocha disclosed this in a statement in Owerri through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

The statement cited the areas the governor mentioned he paid the compensation which include Irete, Orji, Avu, New Arugo as well as traditional rites and compensatory plots.

The governor added that, “Within the period under review, the administration acquired 215 hectares of land at Ngor Okpala for the establishment of Air Force Base; 50 hectares at Uborji Okuku in Owerri West Local Government for the establishment of a mega city and re-acquired 700 hectares from land owners of Avu, Nekede, Obinze and Ihiagwa for the development of Imo Centenary City along Port-Harcourt road, Owerri.”

“N233.3million has been set aside for the payment of other land owners for various land acquisitions in the State. Arrangement has also been completed for the establishment of an Industrial Park at Ohaji/Egbema as well as Industrial Estate at Ngor Okpala and all these Projects would be completed in 2019.

“Government has also re-acquired Federal site and services for the re-location of the Police Headquarters to Port-Harcourt Road and another land at Avu for the relocation of all the mechanics in the capital city. These projects have reached advanced stages.”